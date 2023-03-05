Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Emergency services rescue workers trapped following underground mine fire at Costerfield

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated March 5 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 11:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A CFA truck. File picture

UPDATE, 11.40am: The Country Fire Authority successfully led a rescue operation to free fifteen workers from Mandalay Resources' Augusta Mine, located in the Costerfield mining district.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.