UPDATE, 11.40am: The Country Fire Authority successfully led a rescue operation to free fifteen workers from Mandalay Resources' Augusta Mine, located in the Costerfield mining district.
It's believed a fire broke out in the Augusta Mine just after 12.30am on March 5.
The mine workers were able to extinguish the fire before evacuating to underground refuge chambers.
District 2 assistant chief fire offficer Steve Alcock said CFA's Oscar 1 mine rescue team joined forces with the Fosterville mine rescue team to form an emergency response team to enter the mine and conduct atmospheric monitoring.
"Wearing long duration breathing apparatus (BA) sets, the rescue team took fire extinguishers down the mine with them to put out any hot spots," he said.
"Using gas monitors, the rescue crew went all the way to the bottom of the mine doing air sampling to ensure the atmosphere was clear from any toxins.
"Crews ensured the air was safe and breathable before escorting the 15 workers back up to the surface from the refuge chambers.
"By 6.50am all the mine workers had exited the mine safely and they were put through the rehab tent with Ambulance Victoria.
Assistant chief fire officer Alcock said fortunately there were no injuries and it was a "really good multi-agency response".
Around 7.30am, the mine was handed back to the site managers.
CFA had multiple crews on scene including CFA specialist mines rescue Oscar 1 team.
Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria were also on scene.
The cause of the fire will be investigated by relevant authorities.
EARLIER: Emergency services freed fifteen men who became trapped following an underground mine fire at Costerfield this morning.
Police confirmed they attended the site near Heathcote-Nagambie Road at about 1.40am.
The 15 men, who were all underground at the time of the fire, were located by first responders.
Emergency services, with the assistance of the mining company, worked through the morning to recover the men.
Luckily none of the men were injured during the incident.
WorkSafe are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
