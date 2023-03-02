Oncology nurse tops her profession in fundraising awards

A local oncology nurse has been recognised on the national stage for her role in advocating for the work she is passionate about.
Jenna Sing was named as the Fundraising Champion of the Year at the Fundraising Institute of Australia's National Awards for Excellence.
Ms Sing, who works with Bendigo Health and oversees its well-regarded Cancer Wellness Program, said she was honoured to receive the award.
"It is lovely to be recognised, however it is the generosity of our community that really needs to be acknowledged here," Ms Sing said.
"I am fortunate to work in a role that allows me to work within the Gobbé Wellness Centre and help local cancer patients with complementary therapies such as oncology massage, reflexology and counselling.
"Both the Wellness Centre and services offered through the Cancer Wellness Program are 100 per cent funded through fundraising and it's only from donations, local grants and corporate support that we can offer these opportunities."
Bendigo Health Fundraising and Foundation director Rachel Mason said the organisation was incredibly lucky to have such a motivated and willing supporter of its fundraising activities.
"Be it advocating for corporate support within her networks and at her local football and netball club, offering to speak at fundraising events or being the face of our Cancer Wellness Program, Jenna is helping to create a culture of philanthropy in our local community," she said.
"The award acknowledges the highly valued contribution of fundraising advocates and supporters who do not hold a specific fundraising role, but whose efforts contribute to, facilitate, grow and support fundraising success.
"We are so proud to see Jenna acknowledged for her work and take out this acclaimed award."
The Gobbé Wellness Centre is home to Bendigo Health's Cancer Wellness Program which incorporates oncology massage, reflexology, cancer rehabilitation, yoga, meditation, and pet therapy.
To find out more or make a donation visit bendigohealthfoundation.org.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
