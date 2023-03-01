Bendigo man charged following double fatal near Horsham

A Bendigo man has been charged after two people were killed in a crash in the state's west on Tuesday.
Police confirmed the charges were laid after a truck and car collided on the Wimmera Highway at Murtoa just before 11am on February 28.
The 24-year-old Eaglehawk man has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death.
The South Australian occupants of the car, a 76-year-old man and his 71-year-old female passenger, died at the scene.
The man has been bailed to appear in Horsham Magistrates' Court on March 8.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
