Huntly Lions Park camper finds affordable housing, plea continues for others

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated March 1 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 7:00pm
Lee-Anne was emotional after she was given notice to leave Huntly Lions Park last year. Picture by Darren Howe

After more than 14 months of sleeping rough, a camper is no longer living in limbo after they recently secured an affordable housing property.

