A meeting of the minds is coming to the Macedon Ranges for TEDxMaldon.
On July 1, the independently organised local event, in the style of a traditional TED Conference, will take place at the Maldon Progress Hall.
TED is a non-profit organisation devoted to ideas worth spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers.
Organiser Paul Kooperman, who co-organises the Goldfields Gothic Festival, said he had always been a fan of TED events and after moving to Maldon in 2020 he applied for a licence to host the talks.
"There's lots of inspiring, amazing people, not just in Maldon, but in surrounding areas who have great ideas worth spreading," he said.
Speakers so far include City of Greater Bendigo councillor Margaret O'Rourke and Dja Dja Wurrung Aboriginal Clans Corporation CEO Rodney Carter.
Dr Kirby White, who was named the 2021 Victorian Local Hero for her Gowns for Doctors initiative, will also present, as well as 2021 Australian of the Year and sexual assault survivor advocate Grace Tame.
Mr Kooperman said it was great to have Ms Tame on the bill who was very passionate about giving a talk.
"She hasn't quite clarified her idea yet, but she's given us the basis and she's a very strong advocate for sexual assault survivors and we don't want to ignore the fact that that occurs in regional Victoria," he said.
There will be 15 speakers at the event, each with their own topic, and Mr Kooperman said the selection process was based on the idea, not the person.
"They're incredible people and we're lucky to have them but it is based on their ideas and what they can bring," he said.
"They've spent a lot of time consolidating their ideas. They have a very clear idea of what they want to talk about ... and we're really excited to hear them."
Melbourne saxophonist Max Koenig will provide entertainment between the talks, interpreting the speeches on his instrument of choice. Dancer at The Australian Ballet Simon Dow will MC the event.
Tickets are expected to be available in early April. For more information head to tedxmaldon.com.
