Seven times a champion: Wilkinson, Bilkey secure Bendigo Golf Club top honours

Every amateur golfer's dream is to one day become the champion of their club.
However, never did Bendigo Golf Club's Jenni Bilkey and Chris Wilkinson imagine that they would have the honour seven times - and they still have many years left on the course to push that number even higher.
The pair both secured their seventh club championship wins last week after overcoming tough competition in head-to-head match-play showdowns.
First up was Bilkey who defeated Liz Raftery 2&1 in the women's A-Grade match last Thursday.
"Out of all of the matches I've ever played, this was definitely the toughest but also the most enjoyable, " Bilkey said
"It was a great match as we both played some really good golf."
Bilkey broke out with an early lead after scoring a birdie on the par-four second but Raftery remained close behind and by the time they made the turn the lead was still just one-up in Bilkey's favour.
By the time the pair were on 15 Bilkey sunk a birdie to give herself a three-up lead with three holes left to play.
"Liz then pegged me back on 16 but we then halved 17 to stay at two-up with one to play and take the win," Bilkey said.
Bilkey won her first Bendigo championship back in 2005, and if you had asked her back then if she'd ever reach seven titles.
"I would've never even given it a thought," she laughed
"It's one of those things that's just come about."
Meanwhile in the other divisions, Gelma Taylor defeated Di Rothacker 2&1 (B-Grade) and Jenny Knight edged Pam Fletcher in a 19-hole showdown (C-Grade).
In the men's competition on Sunday Wilkinson was head-to-head against Jenni's husband David Bilkey for a thrilling match that lasted the full 36 holes.
However, on the final hole Wilkinson would seal his seventh championship at one-up.
"I've played a lot of golf with Bilks (David) over the years which has included plenty of finals matches," Wilkinson said.
"He's a great player and he put in an incredible effort on Sunday."
After the first 18 holes of the match, Wilkinson had a two-up lead and by the time they were 10 holes into the second round the lead had been stretched to four-up.
Sport news:
However, Bilkey was about to bite back.
"Bilkey made a birdie on 13, sunk a great putt on 15 to halve the hole and then birdied 16 and 17," Wilkinson said.
"On 18 my four-up lead was back to just one-up."
Bilkey's birdie spree may not have earned him what would've been his third club championship, but he now has a new nickname - "The Terminator".
"As we walked off 16 I turned around and asked him if he was The Terminator as no matter what I did he just kept coming back," Wilkinson laughed.
Once both drives were away on 18 Wilkinson then dug deep to pull off "probably the best shot I've ever hit".
"I was about 216m out and into the wind and I landed a 3-iron on the green," he said.
"It will go down in my highlight reel as one of the best shots I've ever hit given the situation."
"Being able to hit the shot when it was called for really gave me a great feeling especially as my pulse was up from the previous few holes."
Once on the green both would go on to make birdies to hand Wilkinson the championship at one-up.
Wilkinson's seventh title win may well be his most treasured during his several decades as a member at Bendigo.
"It's funny as I first joined the club in 1984 and it wasn't until 1999 that I won my first championship," he said.
"Along the way there have been a few winning chances that I let slip away, but to get a championship at this stage of my career is great.
"Especially as there's now so many great young guys coming through the club ranks."
Also on the weekend was Geff Whatmore who won the 2022 Len Prior Medal (Medal of Medallists).
Bendigo Golf Club general manager Brock Rogers was thrilled for all of the championship winners, finalists and participants.
"Personally for me and all of our club's members we couldn't be happier with how it all played out last week," Rogers said.
"After the championships were postponed from November last year due to floods we were worried mid-February could be too hot but the weather during the past few days was perfect for golf."
"Our superintendent Dan Cooper and his team did a great job to get the course into the best condition it's ever been."
Rogers was also pleased with the level of competition within the lower divisions.
"There were so many tight games in both the men's and women's competitions - it was so competitive right across the board. In addition to Campbell Boyd who took out his first junior title," he said.
"All in all I couldn't be happier."
The action on course isn't over yet at Bendigo as starting Wednesday is the club's five-day annual tournament.
First up is the men's 18-hole stroke on Wednesday, followed by the ladies' Ruth Smith Stableford competition on Thursday.
Players are then back on course Friday for a 4BBB before the weekend action gets underway
On Saturday is the first round of the men's 36-hole McIntosh Cup (stroke), followed by the coveted ladies' Shoosmith Trophy on Sunday.
The second round of the McIntosh Cup is also on Sunday.
