Seven times a champion: Wilkinson, Bilkey secure Bendigo Golf Club top honours

By Anthony Pinda
Updated February 28 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 1:00pm
Jenni Bilkey and Chris Wilkinson both now proudly have seven Bendigo Golf Club Championship titles to their names after taking out the top honours last week. Pictures by Bendigo Golf Club

Every amateur golfer's dream is to one day become the champion of their club.

