New South Wales Derby dream a family affair for Sandersons

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 28 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 10:50am
Ryan Sanderson steers Catalpa Rescue to a stirring New South wales Derby heat win last Saturday night at Tabcorp Park Menangle. Picture courtesy of Racing at Club Menangle

THE word 'proud' doesn't even begin to convey the sense of satisfaction and fulfilment being felt by astute Charlton harness racing trainer Shane Sanderson heading into this Saturday night's $200,000 Group 1 New South Wales Derby (2400m) at Tabcorp Park Menangle.

