THE word 'proud' doesn't even begin to convey the sense of satisfaction and fulfilment being felt by astute Charlton harness racing trainer Shane Sanderson heading into this Saturday night's $200,000 Group 1 New South Wales Derby (2400m) at Tabcorp Park Menangle.
Sanderson not only has two really strong chances in the rich three-year-old classic, but both of them will be driven by his teenage children.
Nineteen-year-old Ryan will take the reins on Dangerous, while 17-year-old Abby has the steer on Catalpa Rescue.
Had you have asked him a month ago, which of the two colts was his best derby hope, Shane would have invariably leaned towards Dangerous, who was a brilliant second at Group 1 level at Menangle last August, before returning after a spell for a pair of sizzling wins at Cobram and Swan Hill in January this year.
But the 44-year-old trainer is convinced the gap between the two has closed, if in fact a gap exists at all.
While Dangerous has notched a pair of placings in his two runs up north in Sydney, after costing himself any hope of victory in his final run back in Victoria in the Group 2 VHRC Caduceus 3YO Classic by galloping with a lap to go, Catalpa Rescue - who won that race at Melton - has quietly gone about shoring up his own credentials.
With Abby sidelined by suspension, Ryan piloted Catalpa Rescue to a win in one of last Saturday night's three Derby heats, ensuring both horses a passage into this weekend's final after Dangerous finished third in the previous race.
It's a significant achievement for Shane, who has never had a New South Wales Derby runner before.
"I don't know if I have had a derby runner anywhere, to be truthful. Maybe at Redcliffe back in the day," he said.
"It could be a first for us all.
"It will be a pretty big night for the kids, especially Abby at 17 - this a really big opportunity for her.
"But she does remarkably well for someone her age."
Abby is only a few weeks removed from notching her first Group 2 in the Caduceus 3YO Classic aboard Catalpa Rescue.
READ MORE:
While the son of American Ideal and the mare Soho Siren has to a degree lived in the shadows of Dangerous, Shane has always maintained the two colts possess 'roughly' equal ability.
He would not be surprised which of his derby contenders finished in front of the other on Saturday night.
"They are both a chance - I wouldn't be dropping off Dangerous," he said.
"But Catalpa Rescue has really been going well this time in. He had that spell and we gave him a bit of time, but he's come back in good fashion.
"I expect him to turn into a very nice horse.
"We've got a good opinion of Dangerous too. I'm sure he can make amends for himself this weekend."
Dangerous is an early $6 chance on the TAB fixed odds market behind the joint favourites Alta Meteor and Better Be The Best ($3.50), while Catalpa Rescue is fifth in the betting at $9.
Sanderson, who took half a dozen horses to Sydney, said he was pleased with the whole team, with Catalpa Rescue, Sweet Agenda, Rumble Stride and Sahara Sirocco all knocking over wins.
His 13 starters have produced four wins and four placings, with the opportunity still ahead of adding his second Group 1 success as a trainer in Saturday night's derby.
"Rumble Stride goes well and he won easily the other day (at Menangle) and seems to have gotten better as he has progressed," he said.
"Sahara Sirocco was always a nice horse, who we had a few issues with him early days, but things seem to have come right for him.
"And Sweet Agenda is a horse I've always had a good opinion of, but she's always had a couple of niggly issues here and there. Now she is putting it all together too.
"They just seem to have all come good at the right time. It's remarkable.
"If things continue as they have been, we'll be alright. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
"A derby would be great."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.