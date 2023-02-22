Championship golf success on the cards for Bendigo's Bilkey family

Husband-wife duo David and Jenni Bilkey are both in the running to win championship crowns this week at Bendigo Golf Club.
If successful, the win will mark Jenni's seventh championship victory and a triumph for David would secure his third title.
Both single digit players, Jenni is first on course this Thursday for the women's final where she will go head-to-head against Liz Raftery in an 18-hole match-play showdown.
"Ironically Liz was my caddie down at Country Week so she knows my game quite well," Jenni laughed.
"She's a lovely lady but also a great friend so I am really looking forward to the match."
In order to qualify for the final pairing in the women's club championships players needed to progress through two stroke rounds.
Jenni was the first to admit that it had been a tough path to the final.
"My first round wasn't good at all, my second was better but in the back of my mind I knew all I had to do was qualify for the match-play and then I'd be alright," she said.
"I love match-play format as it's a good change from stroke and great for when going up against someone head-to-head."
Meanwhile, David is taking on local legend Chris Wilkinson over a 36-hole match-play game on Sunday.
Similar to the women's competition, the championships began with two stroke rounds before the top-eight then progressed to the next stage.
After several close matches, it was David and Wilkinson who found themselves in the championship-decider.
"Chris is a bit of a legend around here as he's won the men's championship plenty of times," David said.
"He's a great player but an even better friend as we've known each other for around 40 years.
"It's going to be a good match between two mates having a bit of fun."
Ahead of their matches both David and Jenni were focused on one thing - routine.
After years of experience within the sport they both know consistency is the key to any successful round of golf.
Regardless of the outcome of their matches, golf has been a big part of their marriage with endless hours spent together on course.
Decades ago, one of their first dates together was meant to be a round of golf.
All plans were in place for an early morning tee time on a Saturday at Bendigo Golf Club, however, it was hindered the night before after David twisted his ankle while out jogging.
That round never went ahead, but they managed to find another time which has since blossomed into a long marriage and has included hundreds of rounds together.
There's no doubt that golf is the staple sport within the Bilkey household as their eldest daughter Kristi is also a single digit player who has won championships at several clubs.
One included defeating her mother Jenni at Bendigo Golf Club in 2019, in addition to a feat in 2017 which created club history as both her and father David both won their respective championships.
