Diggers one win away from midweek pennant prize

South Bendigo will battle Golden Square for the Bendigo bowls midweek pennant premiership after it upstaged Eaglehawk in Monday's preliminary final.
In their first season back in division one after winning last year's division two title, the Diggers scored an impressive 13-shot win over the Borough.
The 64-51 win was set up by South Bendigo coach Brad Holland, who scored a resounding 27-12 victory over Kaye Rowe.
South's Daryl Rowley edged out Simon Carter 20-18 in a high-quality encounter, while the Borough's only rink win came from veteran Phil Godkin, who proved too good for Matt Robertson 21-17.
The result brought an end to Eaglehawk's title defence.
The Hawks finished on top of the ladder at the end of the home and away season, but they were bundled out of the finals in straight sets.
The Golden Square and South Bendigo grand final will be played on Tuesday, March 7.
The grand finals for divisions two through to six will be played on Monday, March 6.
Golden Square and Strathfieldsaye are the only clubs with multiple teams in the grand finals.
10 individual clubs will be represented on grand final day.
The closest match on preliminary final day was in division four where Dingee defeated South Bendigo by three shots.
Preliminary final results:
Division one - Eaglehawk 51 lt South Bendigo 64. Phil Godkin 21 d Matt Robertson 17, Kaye Rowe 12 lt Brad Holland 27, Simon Carter 18 lt Daryl Rowley 20.
Division two - Castlemaine 65 d Kangaroo Flat 62. Maureen Fletcher 23 d Ken Packer 18, Pam Hunter 27 d Jennifer McHugh 14, Stephen McCoombe 15 lt Debby Densley 30.
Division three - Strathfieldsaye 67 d Golden Square 52. Trevor Probert 29 d Lorraine Clarkson 14, Lynne Cole 11 lt Judy Brown 25, Anthony Cole 27 d Merilyn McClure 13.
Division four - South Bendigo 63 lt Dingee 66. Margaret Kirkpatrick 13 lt Fyfe Grieves 24, Sharon Bryan 15 lt Megan Grieves 21, Craig Adams 35 d Lyn Demeo 21.
Division five - South Bendigo 33 lt Strathfieldsaye 38. Gillian Pinniger 13 lt Mark Filan 23, Ann Borham 20 d Stewart Curnow 15.
Division six - White Hills 45 lt Golden Square 52. Colin Sleep 25 dr Terry McManus 25, Tom Dobeli 20 lt Terence Cope 27.
Grand final fixture:
Division one - Golden Square v South Bendigo
Division two - Woodbury v Castlemaine
Division three - Marong v Strathfieldsaye
Division four - White Hills v Dingee
Division five - Inglewood v Strathfieldsaye
Division six - North Bendigo v Golden Square
