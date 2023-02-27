Bendigo Advertiser
Photos

Diggers one win away from midweek pennant prize

Updated February 27 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:35pm
South Bendigo's Gary Ryan during the Diggers' 13-shot win over Eaglehawk in Monday's preliminary final. Picture by Darren Howe

South Bendigo will battle Golden Square for the Bendigo bowls midweek pennant premiership after it upstaged Eaglehawk in Monday's preliminary final.

