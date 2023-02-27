Belvoir's Jazy Roberts defeats home course hero to win Tasmanian Open

Jazy Roberts defeated Launceston's Jorjah Bailey in a sudden-death play-off on Saturday to win the prestigious Elvie Whiteside Trophy.
Roberts, 18, shot a four-over par (74) round during the final round of the Tasmanian Open at Launceston Golf Club to tie with Bailey at four-over total to set the scene for a thrilling play-off to decide the women's competition.
Standing on the 16th tee of the final round Roberts looked to be out of contention for what would become her third win on Tasmanian soil.
However, in golf the phrase "never give up" couldn't ring more true.
Roberts started the final round with a three-shot buffer over Bailey, but home-course knowledge would see the local excel with a one-under par round.
Sport news:
However, Roberts carded three-straight birdies on the final three holes to equal Bailey and set up the sudden-death showdown.
The pair headed straight back onto the course for the play-off which Roberts won after just one hole after recording a par, while Bailey made bogey.
The win was her third on Tasmanian soil after winning both the Tasmanian Junior Masters and the Junior Masters earlier this year.
Roberts said she felt comfortable on the Tasmanian courses as they remind her of playing back home at courses such as Belvoir Park.
"I like the courses, they're pretty similar to home, that country style," she said.
Roberts was also over the moon with the final three-hole stretch that paved the way to the victory.
"It wasn't going too well in the middle part of the last round but I managed to finish with three birdies," she said.
During the duration of the 54-hole event Roberts shot 75, 71 and 74 (220).
Meanwhile, Heidelberg Golf Club's Toby Walker won the men's competition at 12-under par and Queensland's Keith Dobie won the Inclusive Championship with stableford scores of 32, 27 and 31.
Roberts finished school last year and had planned to soak up as much experience as possible during 2023 with the goal of turning professional.
Most recently she has put three Tasmanian titles to her name, has played at the Australian Open and has also been in the field at several PGA Tour of Australasia events throughout the country.
Just around the corner will be her biggest test, her debut at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship starting March 9 at the Singapore Island Country Club.
Other Australians in the field include Justice Bosio, Keeley Marx, Caitlin Peirce and Sarah Hammett.
The winner of the event will earn exemptions into three major championships - the AIG Women's Open, Chevron Championship and Amundi Evian Championship.
The winner will also be invited to the Augusta National Women's Amateur and the Korean LPGA's Hanna Financial Group Championship.
