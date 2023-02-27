Bendigo Advertiser
Belvoir's Jazy Roberts defeats home course hero to win Tasmanian Open

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated February 27 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 12:25pm
Belvoir Park golfer Jazy Roberts won the 2023 Tasmanian Open women's competition after defeating Jorjah Bailey in a sudden-death play-off on Saturday. Pictures by Rod Thompson

Jazy Roberts defeated Launceston's Jorjah Bailey in a sudden-death play-off on Saturday to win the prestigious Elvie Whiteside Trophy.

