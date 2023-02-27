Survey shows more JEV cases present across Victoria

A survey of more than 800 people in northern Victoria has found the Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) has infected more people than first thought.
The serosurvey, which asked participants to complete a questionnaire and give a blood sample, found about one in 30 participants had evidence of having a prior JEV infection.
This suggests many more people may have been infected than the number of ill or symptomatic cases reported - 13 - in last year's mosquito season.
"By finding more cases than we were previously aware of, this important research reinforces the risk to all in the community that mosquito-borne diseases pose - especially in light of recent flood activity," Victoria's Deputy Chief Health Officer Associate Professor Deborah Friedman said.
"There are sensible steps people can take to avoid mosquito bites. Wear long, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing, use insect repellents, clear stagnant water around homes or properties, and avoid the outdoors when mosquitoes are observed, especially at dusk and dawn."
Participants who showed evidence of prior infection were aged between 25 and 90, with a median age of 73, and a majority were male.
They were identified in all three regions that took part in the survey - Loddon Mallee, Goulburn Valley and Ovens Murray.
The eligibility criteria for the free vaccination has also been extended to seven new local government areas: Greater Bendigo, Northern Grampians, Hindmarsh, Horsham, Buloke, Yarriambiack and West Wimmera.
OTHER STORIES:
The serosurvey was run by the Department of Health in collaboration with local public health units and the Victorian Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory.
Victoria has recorded one case of Japanese encephalitis in humans this mosquito season, indicating the virus continues to circulate in parts of Victoria.
While vaccination against Japanese encephalitis is available, there are a number of mosquito-borne diseases known to be circulating in Victoria - such as Murray Valley encephalitis and West Nile (Kunjin) virus - for which no vaccine is available.
More tips on protecting yourself from mosquito-borne diseases are also available on Better Health Channel.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.