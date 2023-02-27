Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Northern Victorians urged to cover up as evidence of more JEV cases emerges

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated February 28 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Survey shows more JEV cases present across Victoria

A survey of more than 800 people in northern Victoria has found the Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) has infected more people than first thought.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.