Genevieve Nihill breaks mile record

By Nathan Dole
Updated February 27 2023 - 9:09am, first published 8:27am
Genevieve Nihill in training. Picture: A.J. TAYLOR

A RECORD-BREAKING run by South Bendigo's Genevieve Nihill in the mile capped Saturday's fifth round of non- AVSL field and track action in Bendigo on Saturday.

