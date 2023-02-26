A RECORD-BREAKING run by South Bendigo's Genevieve Nihill in the mile capped Saturday's fifth round of non- AVSL field and track action in Bendigo on Saturday.
Nihill's time of 5:23.47 set a Bendigo record from under-16 to open for the 1609m distance at the Flora Hill's Retreat Road complex.
The previous record of 5:35.51 for open, under-20 and under-18 was set by South Bendigo's Taryn Furletti on March 23, 2019.
Bendigo's under-16 record of 5:37.11 was set on November 24, 2018 by Tullie Rowe from University.
Winner of Saturday's mixed mile was James Trew, from University, in 5:11.
Although it was a non-scoring round the meet drew more than 40 athletes.
For several athletes it was a chance to continue their build-up to next weekend's Athletics Victoria open and under-20 field and track championships at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.
In Saturday's track action, Eaglehawk's Taine Bishop was fastest in the 100m in 11.06.
Caitlin Evans from Bendigo Harriers won the first of the women's 100m heats in 13.97.
A big afternoon for Genevieve Nihill included victory in the first of the 400m heats.
Eaglehawk's Cameron Smith ran the 400m in 53.48 as Josh Evans from Bendigo Harriers clocked 59.59 for the one-lap dash.
Later in the day Smith leapt to a mark of 12.41m at triple jump.
At javelin, Daniel Chisholm, from Eaglehawk, reached a mark of 38.58m as clubmate Abbey Hromenko was best of the females at 26.60m.
In shot put action, dual national open champion Emma Berg, from South Bendigo, hit a mark of 14.79m in the lead-up to next weekend's state open and under-20 championships at Lakeside.
The masters athletes were again out in force as the 50-plus and 60-plus age groups were well-represented at this non-AVSL round.
The Hawks in the 50-plus class were David Chisholm, Brian Cornell, Wendy Ennor, Kathryn Heagney, Antony Langdon; Jennifer Rusbridge, Stephen Ryan, Kevin Shanahan and Julie Verga.
South Bendigo's veterans in action were Carol Coad, Peta Dawe, Jackie Guillou, Trudy Haines and Joan Self.
The over-50s to represent Harriers were Anne Buckley, Peter Clarke, Hunter Gill and Ian Wellard.
