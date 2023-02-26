Bendigo Advertiser
Spirit crash to fifth loss in a row, play-off hopes all but dashed

By Adam Bourke
Updated February 26 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:30pm
Kelly Wilson and the Bendigo Spirit need a minor miracle to qualify for the WNBL play-offs. Picture by Getty Images

Mathematically, the Bendigo Spirit can qualify for the WNBL play-offs, but realistically their season is done and dusted.

