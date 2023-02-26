Spirit crash to fifth loss in a row, play-off hopes all but dashed

Mathematically, the Bendigo Spirit can qualify for the WNBL play-offs, but realistically their season is done and dusted.
The Spirit lost to the Perth Lynx 99-78 on Saturday night to slip to fifth place on the ladder with one round remaining.
The only way the Spirit could jump Perth and qualify for the play-offs is by scoring an upset win over ladder-leader Townsville on Wednesday night, combined with the Lynx losing both of its remaining matches against bottom two teams Adelaide and the University of Canberra Capitals.
"You've got to hang on to the possibility, but realistically it's unlikely,'' Bendigo Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said.
"We're in a situation that none of us wanted to be in where we have to rely on other results.
"Perth has to play Adelaide and the UC Caps. The Caps were very good against the Boomers (last week), but I think they copped two injuries towards the end and their roster is down to seven players.
"Given the Lynx's form, and the way they're playing, it's highly unlikely they'll drop both of their games.
"We've invested time in this season and we want to finish the best way we can, so we want to give Wednesday night everything we've got."
The Spirit-Lynx clash in Perth was basically an elimination final and it was the Lynx who handled the situation better.
The home side consistently broke down the Spirit defence and set up the win a 53-point first half.
"Perth was the better team on the night, they were good,'' Kereama said.
"When we applied our game plan with the level of conviction and focus that was required, we got the results we wanted eight times out of 10.
"There were key points in the game where we'd get within two or three points and then all of a sudden Perth would go on a 8-0 run.
"They made runs off our errors at the right time.
"Honestly, one of our biggest challenges this season has been teams making runs off our errors and not allowing those situations to compound.
"One or two mistakes becoming a handful and teams being able to punish us on the back of that has hurt us. Perth were very good at that.
"For us, it was bitterly disappointing. We had some challenges that made it difficult for us."
Anneli Maley (16 points and nine rebounds) led the way for the Spirit, while Alex Wilson (14 points), Alicia Froling (12 points and nine boards) and Abbey Wehrung (11 points) were solid contributors.
Kelsey Griffin had seven points and four rebounds in her first game back from a hamstring injury.
Kereama said he expected Griffin to back-up in Wednesday night's final home game against Townsville.
"We'll see how Kelsy pulls up and then it will be up to her and the medical staff,'' Kereama said.
"Our medical staff have done a world-class job to get Kelsey back on court, so we'll be guided by Kelsey and the medical staff. At the moment the plan is for Kelsey to play."
