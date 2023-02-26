Kyneton trainers buoyed as track upgrades near completion

KYNETON gallops trainers are rejoicing ahead of the imminent opening of the new and improved sand track at their local raccourse.
The town's trainers have operated without the use of a sand track since it sustained severe damage during floods last October.
They have made do by using the jog track at Kyneton and by galloping and trialling their horses at other tracks, including Ballarat, Bendigo and Kilmore.
Spokesperson for Mick Sell Racing, one of Kyneton's biggest stables, Mel Sell said the reopening of the sand track would be welcomed by all of the region's trainers and the Kyneton and Hanging Rock Racing Club.
"We are all stoked," she said.
"I can't speak for every stable, but Mick and I rarely gallop horses on the grass when the other tracks are operating.
"The sand track at Kyneton was sensational before the floods. It was probably the best it had ever been in our time here.
"It was even and had good cushion in it, but not too deep. Hopefully we have the same thing.
"It will be good too to have our normal training hours back. We've had 20 horses in work and trying to fit that work into three hours has been hectic."
The new and improved sand track was jointly funded by the state government, which tipped in $472,000 from its Victorian Racing Industry Fund (VRIF), Racing Victoria ($283,000) and the Kyneton and Hanging Rock Racing Club ($189,000).
Racing minister Anthony Carbines said the project, which included the installation of new irrigation and plastic running rails, would improve track safety for the horses and participants, and create better track drainage and opportunities for extended use throughout winter.
"We're ensuring our Victorian trainers and horses have access to the best facilities, and a new sand track for Kyneton racecourse means improved track safety for all participants," he said.
More than $200,000 has been invested by the government to support the club in completing remedial works to the jog track, which was also damaged during the October floods.
Sell said the reopening of the sand track would bring welcome relief to other parts of the racecourse.
"Obviously the jog track will close when the sand track opens to fix that up; the jog track wasn't designed to cop the amount of work it has the past couple of months," Sell said.
"But all things considering, it's coped really well.
"The grass track has copped a hammering too, so I'm tipping the club will be happy to see the sand track opening again."
Kyneton and Hanging Rock Racing Club President Greg Janky thanked the government for its significant investment to upgrade the racecourse.
"It is heartening to know the track will be replaced and upgraded, particularly after sustaining such severe flood damage last year," he said.
"We very much look forward to welcoming trainers and horses back to the facility."
All works are expected to be complete by the end of March.
