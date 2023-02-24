Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Catherine McAuley College hosts 2023 swimming carnival | Photos

AM
By Astrid Michael
Updated February 24 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Catherine McAuley College students and staff enjoyed the sunshine at the Faith Leech Aquatic Centre for their annual swimming carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Astrid Michael

Editorial Administration

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.