Catherine McAuley College students and staff enjoyed the sunshine at the Faith Leech Aquatic Centre for their annual swimming carnival.
The event hasn't been held for three years due to COVID-19.
The swimming carnival is one of the few occasions where students from Year 7 - 12 gather for the day, wearing their house colours and celebrating their school.
The main aim of the carnival is to bring students together, spend time with their house, build culture and strengthen house spirit.
Activities and competitions held were egg and spoon splash and dash relay, bombs away, swimming races, fashions on the pool deck and more.
