Catherine McAuley College's leading arts students wowed audiences at the school's recent musician of the year concert.
Year 12 student Grace Elliot was named the college's musician of the year after her acoustic rendition of Foo Fighters song Dear Rosemary.
Of the other 19 performances, an original composition titled Ballad of the Goose secured year 9 student Lachlan Eadie second prize and year 12 student Kiara Clarke taking out third prize for her saxophone performance of Estilian Caprice by Gene Paul.
Adjudicators Cynthia Holsworth and Michael Goss also awarded two year 10 students Olivia Karamaloudis and Oliver Sexton emerging artist awards.
Karamaloudis sang Take it All by Adele and accompanied herself on piano while Sexton sang The View from Here from the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory musical.
Ms Holsworth and Mr Goss also provided feedback to the young performers with students receiving detailed notes from the adjudicators and teachers to help improve their craft.
Among the other performers on the night were former CMC students Sam Angove, Jacob Darlow and Harrison Jenner.
CMC acting deputy principal Matthew Angove said the annual event was valuable for the students.
"We know dedication to learning music helps students in all of their studies," he said.
"It is great to see so many students across our college demonstrate their aptitude at instrumental performance, and performance in general, to such a high standard.
"The performance experience was a valuable part of the night, giving students a sense of the energy and poise needed on stage. Of course, it was also good for them to practise managing their nerves when performing."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
