CATHERINE McAuley College was delighted to welcome families and future students to it's Coolock Campus for it's open house event. After two years, the school returned to a more traditional format showcasing developments in learning and teaching, as well as significant improvements to the grounds and amenities. The event was planned to allow families to discover what life is like at the school, while ensuring that safety is paramount. Most activities and displays took place outdoors with visitors able to speak to staff with any queries. Students provided entertainment on the open-air stage in the form of solo performances and ensembles which supplied a perfect backdrop as visitors enjoyed a barbecue dinner. Both staff and students offered tours of the campus, allowing the students to demonstrate their leadership and pride in the college for the first time in several years. Along with the event, the West Wing building development play space was officially opened. The space offers a dynamic play area designed to encourage participation and activity among students with a giant Connect 4, giant chess and multi-purpose courts. "We were really pleased with the attendance numbers and it was wonderful to see our staff showcasing the great things that take place at our College," said Deputy principal Tim Edwards. "We have already received a lot of positive feedback." The open house event kicked off with the Year 7 2023 enrollment campaign for the college, which is now accepting enrollments. Want to read more about the Catherine McAuley College? See the articles below: If your school is celebrating an event, we would love to know. Phone us on 5434 4470 or email us your story and pictures to: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au

