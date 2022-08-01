CATHERINE McAuley College (CMC) served up some bread rolls and hundreds of litres of hot soup on Monday, August 1 to raise money for the Vinnies Winter Appeal, during National Homelessness Week.
VCAL students made soups in a variety of delicious flavours, which were up for sale during lunchtime at their St Mary's Campus.
Year 11 student Lucy Daley was surprised at the high turnout.
"We're selling a lot more soups than I expected honestly," she said
"We only accommodated for about a quarter of the school, and we're selling a lot more.
"[I'm] hoping we don't sell out."
Campbell Boyd was another one of the year 11 students helping to serve soup.
"It's good to be able to give back to people," he said.
Lucy said it felt "amazing," to do something charitable for the community.
"I get a warm fuzzy feeling whenever I do it," she said.
Catherine McAuley College Applied learning leader Mary-anne Tonini said the year 11 VCAL students organised, researched, and planned the event and made the soups.
"It's a whole school fundraising effort," she said.
"It's really rewarding to see the students take on this activity."
All the money raised will go to Vinnies to support those most in need.
Extra soup was also made and whatever was left and not sold will be donated to Bendigo Foodshare, to give a meal to people who have no food.
All year 10-12 students and staff were asked to support the great cause to help the vulnerable.
Students and teachers also wore warm clothing for Rug Up Day - held on the same day - due to heaters being turned off.
Rug Up Day was designed to bring attention to those experiencing homelessness during the cold winter months who don't have heat or warm clothes.
A gold coin from each person in warm clothes was donated to go to Vinnies.
