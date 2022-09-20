A local school community came together last week to mark the last day of the school term and the history of its namesake.
Catherine McAuley College celebrated Mercy Day after a three-year hiatus and were well and truly looking forward to gathering in person again, just missing out on Friday's rainy afternoon according to Felicity Johnson.
"The rain started just after the last student got on the bus," Ms Johnson said.
"So we were very lucky to be able to come together.
"We haven't had anything like this with COVID and particularly for our younger students so it has been great."
The day both celebrates winding down at the end of term as well as the origins of the college and its values.
The day of fun and reflection fell just more than a week before International Mercy Day on September 24 which commemorates the formal beginnings of Catherine McAuley's ministry, when she opened her house in Dublin using her significant inheritance to help homeless women and children.
All year levels gathered at the picturesque Coolock Campus in Junortoun, with wet weather plans in case they were needed but thankfully the students managed to avoid the rain.
The day featured a whole college liturgy led by the college captains and other school leaders with parents, carers and guests including the local Sisters of Mercy on scene.
This was followed by the announcement of the Spirit of Catherine Awards for students and staff who epitomise the Mercy values of compassion, justice, respect, hospitality, service and courage.
Fundraising activities and yummy food stalls took up the rest of the day, with students staff dressed up in house colours and costumes.
There was plenty of fun to be had including carnival rides, fundraising stalls, laser tag, bungee runs and the Chariots of Junortoun running race.
All funds raised on the day will support the efforts of Mercy Works, a not-for-profit charity organisation supporting long term development projects in Australia and the South-East Asia Pacific region.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
