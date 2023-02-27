Shire's flood damaged roads face huge $60m repair bill

Repairs to flood damaged roads in Loddon Shire are expected to cost almost 10 times the council's annual road expenditure.
As it stands, the total repair bill to roads and bridges from last year's floods is expected to hit a staggering $60 million.
Shire mayor Dan Straub said council had a team inspecting roads and capturing the damage in line with the State Government's Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
This fund is there to help councils restore its essential infrastructure such as roads after events such as the October floods.
"Plenty of work remains in repairing all the damage to our road network," Cr Straub said.
To date the following repairs have been identified:
Cr Straub said about 95 per cent of the network had been assessed and as the data was reviewed over the coming weeks, the damage tally would grow.
"Some damage assessments have been postponed so the impacts from harvest traffic on flood-affected roads is captured," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"There has also been a need to reassess some roads as the damage has grown over time as traffic has travelled over them.
"To put the situation that council finds itself in perspective, council's total road expenditure in the 2022-2023 budget is $6.7 million.
"The estimated repair bill for the flood damage to council's road assets is approximately $60 million."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.