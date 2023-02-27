Bendigo Advertiser
Loddon Shire Council face huge task to repair flood ravaged roads

DC
By David Chapman
Updated February 27 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 11:30am
Shire's flood damaged roads face huge $60m repair bill

Repairs to flood damaged roads in Loddon Shire are expected to cost almost 10 times the council's annual road expenditure.

