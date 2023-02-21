Bendigo Advertiser
34 Bendigo district police officers recognised at awards ceremony

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 21 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 2:30pm
Senior constable Simon O'Toole and leading senior constable Bill Edwards were awarded National Police Service Medals for providing a minimum of 15 or more years diligent and ethical service to policing. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

Veteran Central Victorian police officers have had their years of service recognised at an awards ceremony in Bendigo on Tuesday.

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

