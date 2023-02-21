Buloke Shire Council has joined the long list of local government authorities to withdraw from its Commonwealth Government-funded role for home support services for aged care and people with a disability.
Council's in-principle decision will trigger a process of thorough consultation with impacted stakeholders to inform a final decision.
Shire community development director Travis Fitzgibbon said the provision of these services had been an important part of the Buloke Shire Council's operations for almost 40 years.
"However, with the comprehensive changes to be introduced as the Commonwealth Government progressively reforms the national aged care system, council has reviewed its position and taken an in-principle decision to exit service," he said in a statement.
"The reforms focus on the improvement of quality, safety and choice in aged care services.
"They address the need to simplify the process for clients, improve the standard of care and provide clients and carers alike with more choice and control.
"Council has carefully considered the options available as a result of the significant reforms and has taken an in-principle decision to trigger this period of consultation."
This process begins with discussions and feedback regarding the proposed changes with affected staff and their representatives as well as clients, families, and the broader community.
Mr Fitzgibbon said this was to ensure all feedback was received and collated to inform council ahead of a final decision.
It is proposed council will receive a further report on this matter on Wednesday, April 12.
This report will include:
Mr Fitzgibbon said until a decision was confirmed, and future provider transition arrangements agreed to, there was no change to the employment status of affected staff or clients.
"Council is committed to genuine consultation with staff and other stakeholders and will invest in processes and structures to enable this to occur over the coming weeks," he said.
The formal consultation period will close on Friday, March 17 to enable the preparation of a council report to the April council meeting.
"Should council confirm its in-principle decision to exit service provision following stakeholder consultation, an intensive period of transition planning will occur with the newly appointed provider/s to determine a process that does not compromise ongoing services to clients," Mr Fitzgibbon said.
He said the Commonwealth Government would be the final decision-maker to determine which providers are appointed to the Buloke area.
