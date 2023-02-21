Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Buloke Shire Council makes in-principle decision to end home care support services

DC
By David Chapman
Updated February 21 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buloke Shire Council has made an in-principle decision to withdraw from its federally funded home support services for aged care and people with a disability. Picture by Alex Gretgrix.

Buloke Shire Council has joined the long list of local government authorities to withdraw from its Commonwealth Government-funded role for home support services for aged care and people with a disability.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.