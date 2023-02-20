Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Crucial airtanker training for Bendigo CFA volunteers

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 21 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CFA volunteers learning how to quickly reload large airtankers used to fight fires. Picture by CFA Media

Bendigo firefighters have undertaken important water bombing training to assist them in battling blazes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.