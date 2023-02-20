Bendigo firefighters have undertaken important water bombing training to assist them in battling blazes.
Seven CFA volunteers from the north west region joined Forest Fire Management Victoria earlier this month for an intensive large airtanker reloading training day.
The training is part of a broader airtanker education course, and is designed to increase volunteers' knowledge of the vehicles they use.
CFA deputy chief officer for operational response and co-ordination Garry Cook said it was important regular skills maintenance sessions were made available, especially for large airtankers.
"We've got two large airtankers that are in Victoria for this summer," he said.
"We had crews undertaking the exercise on the Q400, that's a large capacity airtanker and behind that is the RJ which they also loaded.
"Essentially the training is about familiarising yourself with the load points on the large airtankers themselves, as well as operating the pumping systems to get the water.
"We used water for the training, but we could also be using foam here at Bendigo."
Large airtankers were the biggest and most-effective water bomber available, Mr Cook said, and volunteers that undertook the training could share what they learned with fellow members.
"They can now share what these aircrafts are capable of doing, in terms of what they carry and their turnover times," he said.
"It's really important to understand that the aircrafts that go out to fires actually need to go back and land, and somebody has to reload them.
"It's a whole logistics exercise, it's not just about the aircrafts dropping on the fire, it's what makes the whole system work."
The training included a theory class and drills connecting the hoses to the bombers, before volunteers witnessed a drop across the runway.
Strathfieldsaye Fire Brigade volunteer Sara Fitzroy-Moore said the training was valuable.
"I thought it would be interesting to do, and a good way for me to support my region and my local fire brigade as well as help others in the process." she said.
"I've now learned how to load an aircraft safely that is designed to drop water on fires and discovered how to operate a large pump."
Ms Fitzroy-Moore said she looked forward to working with other brigades to enhance their knowledge of large airtankers they may use.
"It will also support fire crews state-wide because the faster we can turn around these firefighting aircraft, the more beneficial it's going to be for our crews on the ground," she said.
"I just think the best thing for me to witness during the reloader training was the aircraft we're going to be servicing in the future.
"It's fantastic to see them on the ground, understand how they work, and how we can work with them.
"It's going to be better for the state of Victoria."
