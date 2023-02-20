THE battle between first and fourth in the Bendigo Tennis Association's A-grade senior pennant on Saturday saw top of the ladder Strathdale Park make a statement to the rest of the competition, with yet another dominating display of tennis.
Fourth-placed BTC Raiders had no answer to the ladder leader's dominance, winning only one doubles match courtesy of Marcos de Noronha and Bronwyn Osborne, who prevailed 8-5.
Strathdale Park's number two Brett Marchant was at the top of his game, winning his singles 8-0, his first doubles with Jordan Hicks 8-0 and his second doubles with Stuart Johansen 8-3.
Meanwhile, Ironbark moved off the bottom of the ladder with its win over South Bendigo 8-Ball Pool.
South Bendigo 8 Ball Pool started strongly and won the first two singles matches thanks to Frank Ryan and Jacob Holm, but as the day progressed, the older and more experienced Ironbark proved too strong for the younger South Bendigo.
Fresh off Tennis Victoria Country Week successes, Danielle Bowles and Hannah O'Brien stood up for Ironbark with neither dropping a set.
The win allowed Ironbark to jump both South Bendigo teams into fifth place on the ladder.
Castlemaine continued to push for a top-two spot and a valuable second chance come finals time after a emphatic victory over South Bendigo Stumble Guys.
Castlemaine started the tie strongly by not dropping any singles matches and winning the first six sets played.
South Bendigo' Jacob Page tried his best to turn the tie, winning his two doubles matches in tie-breaks with Jackson Davis and Nathan Broad respectively.
A-grade results:
Strathdale Park (85 games, 10 sets) defeated BTC Raiders (32 games, 1 set);
Ironbark (81 games, 9 sets) defeated South Bendigo 8-Ball Pool (51 games, 2 sets);
South Bendigo Stumble Guys (35 games, 2 sets) defeated by Castlemaine A (86 games, 9 sets).
Ladder (wins-losses-draws and percentage)
1. Strathdale Park 9-2-1 (135.5)
2. Spring Gully 8-3-0 (120)
3. Castlemaine 7-3-1 (115.5)
4. BTC Raiders 4-6-1 (91.5)
5. Ironbark 4-6-1 (69.5)
6 South Bendigo 8-Ball Pool 2-8-1 (65.5)
7 South Bendigo Stumble Guys 2-8-1 (65.5)
B-grade results:
Strathdale Stars (56 games, 7 sets) defeated SB Golf Clash (21 games, 0 sets);
Strathdale Suns (35 games, 2 sets) defeated by BTC Hitmen (50 games, 5 sets);
BTC Deucebags (52 games, 6 sets) defeated Castlemaine B (20 games, 1 set).
Ladder:
1. BTC Heat 10-1-0 (115)
2. BTC Deucebags 9-1-1 (110.5)
3. BTC Hitmen 7-3-1 (84.5)
4. Strathdale Suns 6-5-1 (73.5)
5. Strathdale Stars 2-8-1 (46.5)
6. Castlemaine B 2-8-1 (44.5)
7. SB Golf Clash 0-10-1 (32.5)
C-grade results:
Strathdale Park Stingers (51 games, 5 sets) defeated BTC New Team (35 games, 2 sets);
BTC Greatest Hits (56 games, 7 sets) defeated Strathdale Park (17 games, 0 sets);
South Bendigo (29 games, 3 sets) defeated by Spring Gully (40 games, 4 sets).
Ladder:
1. Spring Gully 9-3-1 (98.5)
2. BTC Greatest Hits 9-3-1 (94.5)
3. BTC New Team 6-5-1 (75.5)
4. Strathdale Park Stingers 6-2-1 (70.5)
5. South Bendigo 1-7-1 (23.5)
6. Strathdale Park 0-11-1 (17.5)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.