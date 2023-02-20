Around 300 growers and agronomists from around the state are expected at a Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) forum on grain growing which opens in Bendigo today.
The annual Victorian event - the first back after the pandemic - features around 25 speakers on a range of topics, such as weed and disease management and soil nutrition and amelioration.
It will cover topical issues from maximising wheat yields to increasing productivity without glyphosate.
Also on the program are sessions on chemical fertiliser alternatives, broadleaf weeds, frost management, weather forecasting and mitigating yield loss following waterlogging.
GRDC is a national statutory organisation responsible for planning, investment, research and development of 25 Australian grain crops which is supported financially by growers through crop levies.
Organisers say the "update" aims to ensure growers benefit from the new technologies, knowledge and innovation they are contributing to.
Grower and GRDC Southern Panel chair Andrew Russell said the event would also provide an important opportunity for growers to compare notes and learn from each other.
"The past season has been a dynamic one with growers across the state affected differently," he said.
"At the update we'll hear the good, the bad and the ugly, and be able to talk to other growers and advisers about how they managed the season they faced and what worked well - so we can learn from each other to improve our own businesses.."
One of the keynote speeches, by agronomist Allan Mayfield, will review international practices to maximise wheat yield, assessing the potential of these in high-yielding Australian environments such as southern Victoria.
Another important topic will be canvassed by wellbeing speaker Kim Huckerby, of The Wellbeing Affect, who will share insights on how to maintain a healthy mindset under pressure.
Ms Huckerby's talk promises to offer a range of small, achievable actions and strategies to stay well.
Bendigo's GRDC update will be held at the Ulumbarra Theatre on Tuesday and Wednesday, with keynote presentations to also be livestreamed.
It will be followed by an event in Rokewood on Thursday.
For more information visit: grdc.com.au
