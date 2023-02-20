Bendigo Advertiser
First post-Covid GRDC grain growers forum opens in Bendigo on Tuesday

By Jenny Denton
Updated February 20 2023 - 9:12pm, first published 7:30pm
Keynote speaker Allan Mayfield will review international practices to maximise wheat yield. Picture by GRDC.

Around 300 growers and agronomists from around the state are expected at a Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) forum on grain growing which opens in Bendigo today.

