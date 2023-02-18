Central Victoria's top medical professionals packed into the Mackenzie Quarters on Thursday to hear one of healthcare's most respected and well-known names.
Dr Norman Swan, a Gold Walkley winner and recipient of numerous other awards, has become a trusted voice in healthcare through his work on the ABC's 7.30 Report, News Breakfast, and Four Corners.
He hosts Radio National's Health Report and since the COVID-19 pandemic has co-hosted Coronacast, a daily podcast on the coronavirus.
Dr Swan delivered a captivating keynote speech to St John of God Hospital Bendigo's specialist consultants and general practitioners from the community - sharing insights on the importance of regional collaboration.
"Working together as general practitioners and specialist consultants is crucial in ensuring patients receive the best care," Dr Swan said.
"The more we collaborate and share our expertise, the better outcomes we can achieve."
He discussed the critical role that the medical community plays in providing patients with specialised medical care and services - while urging medical staff to look after their mental and physical health.
"Mental health is just as important as physical health, and it's fundamental that healthcare professionals take steps to prioritise their own well-being in this fast-paced, challenging environment," he said.
St John of God Bendigo Hospital chief executive Michael Hogan described the talk as energising and stressed the importance of both general practitioners and specialist consultants for the Greater Bendigo community.
"We're incredibly grateful to have Dr Norman Swan share such valuable insights," Mr Hogan said.
"The retention of a strong medical workforce and the promotion of the hospital's healthcare services are key factors in the hospital's mission to help the Bendigo healthcare community live younger for longer.
"By creating more awareness of the hospital's healthcare services, general practitioners are better equipped to make informed referrals for their patients, leading to more efficient, effective care."
Mr Hogan said the event was a resounding success with attendees leaving with a renewed sense of purpose when carrying out their work.
