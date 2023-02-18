When Michelle Barkla found out one of her best mates had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer, she felt "angry" and "helpless".
But she's turned those feelings into determination as she pledged to ride 400km throughout February to raise money and awareness for the cause.
Ms Barkla said she was shocked and confused when Tiahna Cochrane gave her the news last April.
"She was so young, only 24, and we couldn't believe it," she said.
"It took us a while to get our head around it all.
"But ultimately I knew I would do whatever I could to support T in any way she needed."
Ovarian cancer is a disease where some of the cells in one or both ovaries start to grow abnormally and develop into cancer.
As someone who was pretty confident in her riding abilities, Ms Barkla set herself a goal for Ovarian Cancer Awareness month.
"I try to get out as much as I can to get it done," she said.
"And sometimes it can be a bit hard, but then I remember it's nowhere near as hard as getting treatment for cancer, so that's what keeps me going."
Ms Barkla said the personal connection wasn't the only reason she chose the ovarian cancer fundraiser.
"It's one of those cancers you don't hear much about," she said.
"Obviously you want to do what you can for any type, but having someone you know going through it makes it an easy decision when it comes to choosing a fundraiser."
While Ms Cochrane's journey has been a positive one, Ms Barkla said it was still important to get the word out about getting checked.
"After months of gruelling treatment the doctors declared T to be cancer free in November," Ms Barkla said.
"She was one of very few lucky ones to get this news, but we know there are a lot of women out there still struggling.
"We all know a woman, love a woman or are a women so we still need work together to save as many lives as we can."
According to Ovarian Cancer Australia, there is no early detection test for the disease, so all women need to be aware of the symptoms.
The most commonly reported symptoms for ovarian cancer are:
It is important to remember all the symptoms mentioned can be caused by other, less serious medical conditions.
However, if anyone is experiencing any of these symptoms, which are persistent and troublesome, they should see their doctor.
Ms Barkla said she has made a fair bit of progress on her ride as well as her fundraising goal.
"I set the money at $1000 and I reckon we've raised about $540 so far," she said.
If you'd like to donate to Ms Barkla's 'Doing it for T' fundraiser, you can do it here.
For more information on ovarian cancer, head to ovariancancer.net.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
