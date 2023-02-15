Four months since the opening of Bendigo's newest gardens' precinct, it remains unclear what the space will be used for permanently.
The building, Larni Garingilang, is situated in the Garden For the Future in the Bendigo Botanical Gardens and was officially opened in October 2022.
It's name means "home of growth" in the Dja Dja Wurrung language and it is surrounded by new Indigenous gardens, wetlands, and ponds.
City of Greater Bendigo's director of presentation and assets Brian Westley said real estate company Colliers International Bendigo was appointed to secure a tenant for the precinct's new cafe and function centre.
"The city has met with several potential tenants and is hopeful of securing an anchor tenant later this year," Mr Westley said.
Expressions of interest for a tenant opened in July last year.
"In the meantime the conference/function centre is already being used by community groups and businesses for events. Bookings for the facility can be made via the city's website."
Larni Garingilang has hosted a Djaara function, as well as the City's Citizen of the Year announcement.
The project cost $7 million and was funded by the state government, the Australian government and the City of Greater Bendigo, with a $10,000 contribution from the Friends of the Bendigo Botanic Gardens volunteer group.
According to the City of Greater Bendigo's website, Larni Garingilang is a Central Hub Precinct "that will enhance the flow of the existing gardens and provide unique visitor experiences that encourages people to connect and interact with the landscape and the Bendigo Creek".
"It will also provide opportunities for residents and visitors to attend events, recreate, learn, play, eat, drink and enjoy."
At the time of opening, city mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf said the project "filled a void" between the heritage gardens and the Garden for the Future.
