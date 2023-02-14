A MAN claiming he was held back as part of a Kangaroo Flat Primary School conspiracy to artificially inflate class numbers has won the right to access class photographs.
But the Department of Education will be able to black out features identifying a number of students and staff members pictured, the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal has ruled.
Robin Love was challenging the Department of Education's refusal to supply the photos in full after a freedom of information request.
Mr Love went to the school from 1994 to 1997 and believes he and "over a dozen" others were wrongly held back in one or more years, the tribunal was told.
He had asked for photos of classes as he gathered evidence.
The department had released three photos but not 14 others the tribunal case centred on.
Department member Gaven Sturma told the tribunal Mr Love had not been part of classes in those images.
"At the time the photographs were taken, the applicant or his family would have had no entitlement to purchase a copy of them," Mr Sturma said in a witness statement.
"Further, it is considered that the photographs remain private and sensitive to the individuals concerned, and the privacy of the individuals concerned ought to be protected, even though the students would now be adults."
Neither the education department or other groups had substantiated Mr Love's claims, Mr Sturma told the tribunal.
He said there was a "palpable risk" Mr Love might try to track down people in the pictures, potentially causing them stress, anxiety or embarrassment.
"That would clearly be contrary to the privacy interests of the individuals," Mr Sturma told the tribunal.
Mr Love denied he wanted to contact anyone in the photos.
He told the tribunal he wanted to give photographic evidence to investigative bodies he wanted to look into alleged wrongdoing.
The tribunal made no rulings on the veracity of Mr Love's claims.
Acting senior member Reynah Tang decided to order the department to release the photos as long as anything that might identify staff and students was redacted.
"I do not consider that the background of the photos, presumably of some location around the School, is personal affairs information," he found.
"Similarly, the photos contain text, such as the name of the School, the relevant year and the relevant class which I do not consider to be personal affairs information of any particular student or teacher."
Mr Tang said Mr Love already had pictures of his own classes and that anyone who had approached him claiming to also be victims would have the capacity to get their own.
That sort of evidence could be enough for an investigative body to decide whether to make its own enquiries, Mr Tang said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.