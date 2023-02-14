Bendigo Advertiser
Man claims Kangaroo Flat Primary conspiracy held him and others back

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated February 15 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 9:45am
Picture is a file photo.

A MAN claiming he was held back as part of a Kangaroo Flat Primary School conspiracy to artificially inflate class numbers has won the right to access class photographs.

