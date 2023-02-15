One of Bendigo's most iconic venues is undergoing a refurbishment, with its owners hoping a new life will be breathed into it.
Stage one of works at the Goldfields Cycle Sports Club and Cafe Velo, located in the City Family Hotel at 41 High Street, include refurbishing the cafe into a sports bar with a new name.
Goldfields Cycle Sports Club operation manager Tammy Johns said new owners took over the building about 18 months ago, and had spent "a lot of money" to restore the building's former beauty.
The bigger project involves reactivating the upper floors of the building, which have been baron for two decades.
"It's a beautiful building and it hasn't been used in about 20 years," Ms Johns said.
"We will still keep our cafe for a short period of time, but it will morph more into a sports bar and doing this enables us to open up access to a lift to help us go upstairs.
"They covered that over years ago and upstairs is about 500 square metres that we're going to turn into a restaurant and function space. We'll hopefully get some bands back in."
The City Family Hotel building has been part of Bendigo's landscape since 1872.
It was designed by the premier architect of the Victorian goldfields, William Vahland.
The upstairs space was formerly a nightclub, which closed 20 years ago.
"A lot of people have memories of this place back in the day, so they're keen to see what we do with it," Ms Johns said.
"It's an iconic building, it's an unusual shape and everyone's got a little bit of a story or connection to it, so [people are] quite excited."
Ms Johns said the new owners were also looking at putting "boutique accommodation" in the top level of the building as well.
Goldfields Cycle Sports Club operates as a not-for-profit organisation, sponsoring cycling events and scholarships.
Ms Johns said the works could see the venue support Bendigo's cycling community not only financially, but by providing a space for events as well.
