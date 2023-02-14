Bendigo's annual running fundraiser is back for another year, this time raising money to ensure every child has the ability to play.
This year's Bendigo Ford Fun Run, to be held on March 5, will support Bendigo Health's future all-abilities outdoor play space, which aims to aid the rehabilitation of children in the region.
And local mum Jennifer Pinchbeck can't wait for her daughter Amelia to have a safe and inclusive place to enjoy.
After being diagnosed with hemiplegic cerebral palsy and suffering a stroke at just 10 days old, Ms Pinchbeck said she hopes this new facility will help Amelia on her long road to recovery.
"You hear it time and time again, but children learn best through play," she said.
"This playground will make the biggest difference and be the biggest game changer for children in rehab.
"It just gives an opportunity for outside play some children may not have."
The purpose-built play space will become a place for therapists and patients in the Victorian Paediatric Rehabilitation Service (VPRS) to use during therapy sessions and at other times when children within the service just wish to play.
The play space will be located close to the Clinical Services Campus on Lucan Street and is designed to complement services that will be located in the new campus.
Ms Pinchbeck said it's a place Amelia will be able to feel included while having fun at the same time.
"For her and other children to have access to an external space for their physio time or between appointments will be so amazing," she said.
"There are some days when you see multiple specialists in a day, but there's an hour in the middle, so they can use this playground to practice what they've learnt or just have fun."
And while the family hoped Amelia would be completing the run herself, Ms Pinchbeck said they will still be there supporting the cause.
"She's just had a calf-lengthening surgery we hope will allow her to walk without an ankle foot orthosis, so things have changed meaning she won't be able to run herself," she said.
"Mil will still do the 5km with us as well as the 1km kids run together with other children.
OTHER STORIES:
"We did the run last year and it was a great event to be involved with, so we're keen to get our big group together and have a good time."
Bendigo Ford Fun Run event director Geoff O'Sullivan said organisers were hoping to beat last year's 1005 participants.
"We've already had 800 people sign up, which is great," he said.
"We raised $25,000 for Bendigo Health last year and we're keen to beat that this year.
"It's a community event raising money to put back into the community."
The course will start and finish in Bendigo's Rosalind Park and include a 1km Kids Dash, 5km Fun Run / Walk, 10km Fun Run and a Half Marathon (21.1km).
To make a direct donation or to sign up for the Bendigo Ford Fun Run, visit the Bendigo Health Fundraising and Foundation website at bendigohealthfoundation.org.au/events
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.