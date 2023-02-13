A local health service is using Valentine's Day to remind lovers to keep their sexual health in check as data shows infections in the community are on the rise.
Bendigo Community Health Services (BCHS) is celebrating National Condom Day on February 14 with the launch of local artist-designed condom packets and an associated social media campaign.
Health Promotion and Community Engagement officer Steph Paddon said BCHS was out to bust some common condom-related myths, give an insight into sexual health screening appointments and increase young people's access to condoms.
The work is in response to the state government's latest surveillance of notifiable conditions report, which shows sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are rising among young people in Greater Bendigo.
"In 2022, chlamydia and gonorrhoea rates in the Bendigo region were at their highest since 2016," Ms Paddon said.
BCHS Sexual Health nurse Mary-Anne McCluskey confirmed the service had seen an increase in STIs.
"The increase is to be expected in some ways because during the pandemic people weren't out and about as much or weren't getting tested," she said.
"One particular concern is there's been an increase in syphilis in women of childbearing age.
"That's a real problem because if a child is born with congenital syphilis, there can be a catastrophic outcome.
"People having sex without condoms are at risk of getting STIs, which for both women and men, can cause fertility issues.
"And of course, there are some STIs that aren't curable. They can be treated and managed, but not cured."
Ms McCluskey said many young people found it difficult to access condoms, however BCHS provided free condoms at its Bendigo, Eaglehawk and Kangaroo Flat sites, and at Headspace.
BCHS invited young artists in Bendigo to design images for the condom packets and a reference group of young people chose two designs, including the work of Bendigo Senior Secondary College art and design student Jay Moore.
They said they enjoyed the fact people in Bendigo would soon be walking around with their design in their pocket.
Ms Paddon said BCHS was excited to be launching the campaign after months of work and consultation with young people.
"We are really looking forward to distributing the new packs at local events such as La Trobe O-Week and Pride in the Park," she said.
"It will be great to meet people and to promote safe sex to the wider community."
Ms McCluskey said any young person with concerns about their sexual health could make an appointment with BCHS.
You can do so online at bchs.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
