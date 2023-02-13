After a cool few days, central Victorians are being urged to prepare for a sweltering second half of the week.
Bendigo is set to see temperatures in the mid to high 30s from Wednesday, with the heat to peak at 38 degrees on Friday.
There seems to be no safe-haven across the northern and central regions of the state, with towns such as Echuca and Castlemaine to see similar hot weather.
Friday on the Murray River will almost reach the 40s with Echuca to see a top of 39 degrees and a low of 20 on Friday.
The goldfields may see some relief during the day, with Castlemaine set to see the mercury reach 36 degrees on Friday, but there will also be a warm low of 21 degrees.
The burst of hot weather comes on top of a dry spell to start 2023.
Only 29.6mm of rain fell in Bendigo in January, which was well down on last year's total for the same period of 53.4mm.
In the 13 days of February this year, just 6mm of rain has been recorded. Still, that's more rain than for the entire month of February in 2022 where only 3.2mm fell in the 28-day period.
The Victorian Department of Health has warned that people with pre-existing conditions such as heart disease, diabetes or kidney disease could be affected more by the heat this weekend.
A spokesperson said the heat can cause illnesses such as heat cramps and heat exhaustion which can lead to the life-threatening condition, heatstroke.
Heatstroke can be fatal in up to 80 per cent of cases but it is preventable.
Some tips to avoid this are:
If you or someone you know is unwell call NURSE-ON-CALL on 1300 60 60 24 for 24-hour health advice or see your doctor.
In an emergency, always call Triple Zero 000.
You can find more information online at betterhealth.vic.gov.au/heat
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
