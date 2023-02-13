Keep a full water bottle with you at all times and take sips throughout the day

Never leave kids, adults or pets in cars as the temperature can double in minutes

Consider spending time in cool or air-conditioned buildings (shopping centres, libraries, cinemas or community centres).

Keep yourself cool by using damp towels containing ice, putting your feet in cool water and taking cool (not cold) showers.

Block out the sun at home during the day by closing curtains and blinds.

Open the windows when there is a cool breeze, the outside temperature is cooler than inside and if it's safe to do so.

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

If you must go out, wear a hat and sunscreen and take a bottle of water with you.

Dress yourself and those in your care in light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing made from natural fibres like cotton and linen.

Eat smaller meals more often and cold meals such as salads.

Make sure food that needs refrigeration is properly stored.

Avoid intense activity like exercise, renovating and gardening.

Look after those most at risk in the heat - your neighbour living alone, older people, young children, people with a medical condition and don't forget your pets.