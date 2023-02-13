Fit Perez ready for breakout season with North Melbourne

Fighting fit and ready to play.
For the first time in Flynn Perez's AFL career he's completed a full pre-season and has his sights set on playing round one.
The former Sandhurst and Bendigo Pioneers wingman/defender was back on home soil on Monday as North Melbourne started its community camp in Bendigo and Rochester.
Two knee reconstructions limited the 21-year-old to 19 games in his first three seasons with the Roos.
However, a strong off-season on the training track has Perez primed for a breakout year in 2023.
"It's the first full pre-season I've done, which is nice, so my body is feeling pretty good,'' Perez said at a civic reception for the Roos at Ulumbarra Theatre.
"We have an intra-club (practice match) on Saturday, my body is feeling strong.
"The continuity and training each week, instead of having those interruptions, has made a huge difference.
"My body feels the strongest it's been in my short career and hopefully that shows.
"I feel as though I haven't missed a beat with training and I'm really excited about the year ahead."
Perez has enjoyed his first pre-season under new senior coach Alastair Clarkson.
He said the four-time premiership coach has instilled some confidence into the group.
Perez said Clarkson was keen for him to continue to build his career off half-back.
"We're looking at half-back, but Clarko likes us to be versatile, so I'll still do some wing stuff and through the midfield a bit,'' Perez said.
"I'll predominantly be down back and we have a really good unit down there.
"John Blakey and Josh Gibson are our line coaches and they've been really good to work with.
"They've put in a new system and it's exciting to see what we can do."
In his 19 games at AFL level, Perez has sung the Roos' club song once - against Richmond in round 16 last year.
His first three years at Arden Street have been challenging, but he's confident the tide is turning.
"It was a challenging year last year, but just like anything in life you learn from the tough times and you become better for it,'' Perez said.
"As hard as it has been the past couple of years, the boys are really keen to improve this year and put some more wins on the board.
"We're in a real positive space at the moment and, hopefully, when the games come around we're in a similar frame of mind.
"When the games start is when you really find out where you stand."
North Melbourne co-captain Luke McDondald was bullish about what Perez could achieve with the Roos in 2023.
"Flynn has all the attributes of being a great AFL player and a great team-mate,'' McDonald said.
"He's finally starting to have some luck with his body, he's had a full pre-season and, hopefully, he'll slot into that half-back role.
"He's a great kid and a good Bendigo lad."
Perez was in charge of showing off Bendigo to the Roos' playing group.
The trip included a team dinner at the Perez family-owned Rifle Brigade Hotel.
"Not many of the boys had been here,'' Perez said.
"We're going to Mum and Dad's pub tonight for dinner and I've been pumping that up. Hopefully, that doesn't disappoint.
"It's nice to have all the boys here to see where I grew up. It should be a lot of fun."
