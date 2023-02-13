Eaglehawk's Dahlia and Arts Festival is back and it's as good as gold.
This year marks the 50th anniversary for the festival, with the golden jubilee celebration set to acknowledge its iconic past and welcome the future.
After being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will feature the return of the EUFS Gala Street Parade and other features old and new.
From March 17 to 19 there'll be an Eaglehawk Community House gala at Canterbury Park, the Mulga Bill writing competition, the Bendigo Art Society art exhibition, a Bendigo Cycling Club criterium, a schools relay, live music and the traditional dahlia and flower show.
Acting president of the rebranded event committee, Reece Hendy, said he was excited to see the return of tradition.
"I got involved because I grew up in Eaglehawk and I have very fond memories of enjoying the parade as a child and a young person the way that it transforms a community and brings everyone together," he said.
"It's pretty exciting to see the committee for Eaglehawk Festivals is a whole new wave of new blood breathing a new life of energy into the events that they're putting on in the community."
The Dahlia and Arts Festival follows the success of the inaugural Borough Block Party last year, which saw all High Street traders get involved with a community-led event.
"There's a lot more engagement from the business owners along the main street, so that adds a new level of engagement and opportunity for what we can do and the offerings we can have," Mr Hendy said.
Mr Hendy said Eaglehawk Festivals thrived on three main pillars; the business community, arts community and the general public.
Expressions of interest are currently open for the parade, with entries from schools, community groups, businesses, arts and cultural group encouraged.
For more information visit eaglehawkfestivals.com.au.
