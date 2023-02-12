Temporary heritage protections slapped on Long Gully miners' cottage

The City of Greater Bendigo has slapped temporary protections on a Long Gully house at risk of demolition as it works out what the property's future will be.
The state government has gazetted heritage protections as the council works out what sort of protections are needed for the land at 19 Grant Street.
Someone asked permission to demolish the on-site miner's cottage last June, citing laws dating to 1993, the council says.
There is no suggestion that person has done anything wrong at the site but the council says it needs time to sort out permanent protections.
The building could be an example of an "early miners' cottage", a class of buildings the council has spent more than a decade working out how to better protect from development.
The council has a list of 59 early gabled roof homes that can be traced back to laws passed in 1855, during the earliest days of mining in Bendigo.
It wants permanent protections for those buildings.
The council last year voted to send the government a draft planning scheme amendment to brand hundreds of buildings as "places of local heritage significance".
The government is expected to take some time to make a decision on that push.
The Long Gully cottage is not the only significant Bendigo building the council has stepped in to protect using the planning scheme in recent years.
It won permanent protections two-and-a-half weeks ago for a Kennington property containing two significant structures designed by fabled architect and amateur astronomer John Beebe.
One was a home and the other an observatory used to record the city's weather for a time. Both date back to the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries.
