Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Temporary heritage protections slapped on Long Gully miners' cottage

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated February 12 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Town Hall. Picture by Glenn Daniels.

The City of Greater Bendigo has slapped temporary protections on a Long Gully house at risk of demolition as it works out what the property's future will be.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.