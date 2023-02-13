A fun and colourful festival will highlight the strength and vibrancy of Bendigo's growing multicultural community next month.
In a collaboration between the Indian Association of Bendigo (IAB) and the Golden Square Pool, the Holi Festival of Colour will be back bigger than ever on March 4.
Holi festivals are a Hindu tradition, famous around the world for the use of coloured powders and water to celebrate love and new life.
"This festival of colours will celebrate and showcase Bendigo's cultural diversity, unite the community and celebrate differences by reaching out to the new and emerging communities," IAB president Abhishek Awasthi said.
"Holi demonstrates Greater Bendigo is a place where multicultural communities can safely connect with their cultural and religious identity.
"It will build the collective understanding of all community members."
Golden Square Pool Inc. president Sam Kane said this year's event would build on the success of the 2022 festival.
"This event - which is the biggest of its type in regional Victoria - is simply great, inclusive fun," he said.
"You can be of any age, gender or cultural background and enjoy yourself - the whole family is invited.
"Golden Square Pool's 100 volunteers are proud to be hosting this event in partnership with IAB to celebrate our community, cultures, and what we can achieve together."
It is an alcohol and smoke-free event, with a live DJ, food, drinks and activities alongside all the colour.
The gates will open at the Golden Square Pool at 10.30am.
This event will be held in accordance with the pool's Watch Around Water policies.
Festivalgoers are encouraged to dress in white and go home colourful.
The festival is free, but those attending will need to book a ticket at iab.net.au/holi
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
