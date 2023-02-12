THE BENDIGO Law Courts could be ready in two weeks member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan says.
She expects construction crews to finish inside by the end of February.
They are putting the final touches on the new Mundy Street building, which the state government pledged $152 million to build.
It represents one of the biggest changes to legal operations in the city since its founding in the 1850s.
A slew of new courts will move in once construction crews leave, including those that have not called the city home like a Koori court.
Work continues nearby on the Galkangu govhub building, across the road from the town hall.
That building will eventually house government and council workers.
Ms Allan expects the combination of Galkangu and the courts to draw more professional services offices, similar to what happened when the new hospital opened.
"There's already a lot of law firms situated around here and I think this is going to bring a new level of activity to this side of Bendigo," she said.
