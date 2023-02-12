Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Law Courts build could be finished within a fortnight

Updated February 12 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 1:46pm
Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan is counting down the days until the new Bendigo Law Courts open. Construction workers are quickly finishing off final details inside. Picture by Tom O'Callaghan.

THE BENDIGO Law Courts could be ready in two weeks member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan says.

