Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
What's on

Toni Childs bringing new show to Bendigo's Capital Theatre

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 12 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Retrospective: Toni Childs on stage at the Capital Theatre

Prepare for a musical feast as the legendary Toni Childs brings her Retrospective tour to Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.