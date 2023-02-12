Retrospective: Toni Childs on stage at the Capital Theatre

Prepare for a musical feast as the legendary Toni Childs brings her Retrospective tour to Bendigo.
Childs, who has produced worldwide hits over her 40-year career such as Don't Walk Away, I've Got to Go Now and Because You're Beautiful, will play the Capital Theatre on Saturday, February 18.
For the first hour, the Emmy winner and three-time Grammy nominee will play all her hits, and in the second hour she will introduce the audience to her new music, from the albums It's All A Beautiful Noise and Citizens of the Planet.
"What we're going to do is we start with dessert first, and that's all the fan favorites in the first hour and then play new music that's rolling out this decade for my three productions," she said.
Ever-conscious of the environment, Childs It's All A Beautiful Noise is accompanied by a 3D animation celebrating bees, which aims to encourage people to live bee-friendly lives.
The environmental activist's third production in the works is Reef 360, which sees her submerged underwater and singing to dolphins and whales.
Childs said she was excited to bring her music and performance to regional towns, which she said were often neglected.
"I've got fans all over Australia and in all the little nooks and crannies, but I feel like even all of the big productions that are rolling out this decade, I've devised them to tour into regional towns because artists aren't investing [in them]," she said.
"A lot of towns that are out in the middle of nowhere, they're not really getting exposed to different things and people aren't going out of their way because it's expensive."
IN OTHER NEWS:
For anyone who has witnessed Childs live, they know the show is full of love and inspiration.
"If you can't love yourself, and you can't really take care of yourself and you're overly stressed, then you're not going to have time to even consider or feel like you have the bandwidth to care about something else," she said.
"I'm kind of feeling like maybe I'm a genre of music that's just spirit and storytelling, that has a sophisticated sonic palette, but is playful and loving."
For tickets head to tonichilds.com/events.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.