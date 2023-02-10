After finally returning from two years of COVID-19 postponements, Bendigo's Relay for Life has again been cancelled.
Chair of Bendigo Relay for Life Teresa Jones confirmed this year's event would not go ahead as there "wasn't enough time to ask" sponsors for their support again.
"To put on a Relay this year in April it would've meant that we'd have to ask all our sponsors again, who last year were terribly generous to us," she said.
"Also because there's been all the floods and everything that everybody's been generously donating to, we didn't feel that we should actually ask [people] again this year."
Last year's event was pushed back from its usual April date to August and cut down from a 24-hour event to 10 hours.
Despite the changes, Ms Jones said the event still raised $130,000 for the Cancer Council.
"We didn't have Relay for two years but we still raised money in those two years. We raised $100,000 ... we've done really well," she said.
"I'm as disappointed as anybody else, but I just feel that we are doing the right thing by our Bendigo community really."
Ms Jones said the Relay committee will focus their efforts on 2024's event, which would be held in April.
While she said she was disappointed, Ms Jones said there would still be events on this year, including the usual raffle.
Ms Jones said she was not sure whether next year's Relay would be 10 hours again, or if it could be extended to 18 hours like other Relays across the country have done.
"[When] it was dropped back to 10 hours and I felt it was all very rushed," she said. "So we still need to make a decision on what time will start and finish."
"We will just have to see whether we can actually start it earlier on the Saturday to give us more time on the Saturday."
