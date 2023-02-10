Bendigo Foodshare chief executive officer Michelle Murphy said she was blown away by the generosity of the Bendigo Toyota team as they handed over more than $35,000.
In what has become an annual fundraiser, the second Bendigo Toyota golf day at Belvoir Park Golf Course in December welcomed 36 teams including 104 players and almost doubled the takings from the previous event.
Mrs Murphy said guests had proclaimed it was one of the best fundraising days they had attended and there were plenty more expressing interest for next year.
Toyota Bendigo principal dealer Adam Ski said there had also been a massive return of players from the first golf day which came about from the company's work over the last eight years with Bendigo Foodshare.
"We've had some businesses ask how to get involved, how to put a team in and it was just a massive return from last year," he said.
For Mrs Murphy, it's "win, win, win".
"All the people we're able to get food to are ultimately the beneficiaries," she said.
In addition to the December event, Toyota Bendigo also ran a pre-Christmas raffle to help raise the generous sum.
Mr Ski said the fundraising had become even more important given the damage done to the region by intense rain last year.
"This year's fundraising was even more important given the impact of the flooding throughout the region, and the increased demand it placed on organisations which Foodshare supply," he said.
Mrs Murphy said the fundraising event was also particularly helpful as the cost of living continued to rise and put pressure on thousands living in central Victoria.
"Through the floods alone we've seen an incredible increase in demand for food and obviously that all comes at a cost," she said
"The costs to fuel our vans, pay our warehouse costs, we're largely volunteer-run but we do have some staff costs and, in the last five months, our power bill has doubled.
"To have the Bendigo community get behind us and Bendigo Toyota run this event on our behalf just takes off such a significant pressure for us.
"As a non-for-profit that is very resource stretched, it's absolutely amazing to have an event that's run and organised for our benefit, by somebody else."
Bendigo Toyota marketing manager Gabrielle Richards said the success of the golf day and Christmas raffle shows their commitment to supporting the important work of Bendigo Foodshare.
"Bendigo Toyota thinks the work the crew and volunteers do to feed more than 13,000 people in our region each week is nothing short of incredible," she said.
"We couldn't reach this target without the generosity of a number of local businesses who get on board and support us.
"We had 31 teams from businesses in Bendigo play in the golf day, and more than 35 provide donations for the raffle."
Ms Richards said the Belvoir Park Golf Club also supported the day through a number of volunteers as well the Bendigo Sandhurst Rotary Club who also assisted.
Bendigo Foodshare supports about 80 different partner organisations across central Victoria all the way up to the Murray and the generous funds are such to get food to the frontline.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
