Police are searching for a missing teen who may be in Bendigo.
Malakye, a 16-year-old, was last seen on Kingsville Street in Kingsville at about 1.45pm on Tuesday, February 7.
Police believe he "may be in the Bendigo area".
Anyone with information is urged to contact Footscray Police Station on 8398 9800.
