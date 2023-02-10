Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Police searching for teenager who may be in Bendigo

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 10 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by VIctoria Police

Police are searching for a missing teen who may be in Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.