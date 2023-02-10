Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Groups raise awareness and money to support Bendigo sufferers this Tinnitus Awareness Week

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated February 10 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deaf Hub Bendigo's Shanleigh Meldrum has had tinnitus and other hearing issues for as long as she can remember. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

There are a number of illnesses you can't see or hear, but for tinnitus suffers, it's the complete opposite.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.