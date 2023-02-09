Man left with serious facial injuries following Eaglehawk assault

Police are investigating a serious assault which occurred in the city's north last week.
Bendigo Crime Investigation Unit detectives have been told a man and two women were walking along Simpsons Road, Eaglehawk about 10pm on Saturday, February 4.
A car then drove up behind the group and before a verbal altercation between the occupants and the male victim.
It is alleged the driver threw an object out the window at the group which struck the victim, a 35-year-old Jackass Flat man, in the temple.
The car started to drive off, but returned to retrieve the object before driving off.
OTHER NEWS:
The vehicle was last seen travelling on Simpsons Road towards Eaglehawk-Neilborough Road.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious facial injuries and is still retrieving treatment.
The car is described as a light coloured four door sedan.
One of the occupants of the vehicle is perceived to be a Caucasian male with light brown or red hair.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or with dashcam footage or CCTV is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or log onto crimestoppersvic.com.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.