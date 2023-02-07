Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Fosterville Gold Mine donates $20k to keep Bendigo Foodshare's vans going

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated February 7 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Foodshare chief executive Michelle Murphy with Fosterville Gold Mine's Environment and Community team and the charity's van 'Goldy'. Picture supplied

In these unprecedented times, with communities seeming to lurch from one crisis to the next, the ability for charities to assist has never been more important.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.