In these unprecedented times, with communities seeming to lurch from one crisis to the next, the ability for charities to assist has never been more important.
Bendigo Foodshare has received a $20,000 sponsorship from Fosterville Gold Mine to help with the rising costs of distributing food across central Victoria.
Bendigo Foodshare chief executive Michelle Murphy said economic challenges such as rapidly rising energy and fuel prices were testing the organisation's ability to keep up with rising demand.
"We have seen our costs double over the last 12 months, which has made it challenging to keep our three-van fleet on the road," she said.
"Besides doing 96 supermarket rescues six days a week, the vans also deliver food relief to over 70 partner organisations across central Victoria each week, so it isn't hard to understand why we are so impacted by fuel price increases."
The money will be used to keep the vans on the road, covering the cost of maintenance and running the vehicles.
Fosterville Gold Mine partnered with Bendigo Foodshare a number of years ago and have remained a strong supporter throughout the pandemic and beyond.
"We believe Bendigo Foodshare provides an essential service to the community, so when they shared their recent challenges with us, we were happy to provide additional operational funding to help keep the vans on the road," Fosterville Gold Mine general manager Lance Faulkner said.
OTHER STORIES:
Due to the recent flood devastation across Victoria, Bendigo Foodshare has once again seen an increased need for support.
"We are grateful for Fosterville's ongoing support which makes it possible for us to continue providing food relief, which reached approximately 30,000 people across central Victoria last year," Ms Murphy said.
This new sponsorship is in addition to the existing and ongoing support which includes Agnico Eagle Australia's contribution of $300,000 towards the construction of the organisation's new home.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.