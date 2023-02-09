CRICKET: Murphy savours magic moment with first Test wicket against India

FORMER Sandhurst cricketer Todd Murphy needed just 41 deliveries to claim his first Test wicket for Australia against India in Nagpur on Thursday night.
Off-spinner Murphy claimed the only wicket Australia took on day one when he caught and bowled Indian opener Lokesh Rahul in the shadows of stumps.
On the fifth ball of Murphy's seventh over Rahul (20) chipped a catch back to the 22-year-old, who held the opportunity to savour his first Test wicket.
After Australia had been bowled out during the third session of day one for 177 Murphy was brought into the attack in the 11th over.
His first delivery in Test cricket was bowled to Rahul, who pushed the ball to mid-off where it was fielded by Australian captain Pat Cummins.
Murphy closed out the opening day with figures of 1-13 off seven overs, with India 1-77.
Earlier in the day Murphy was dismissed for a duck in his first Test innings.
Batting at No.9 and coming in with Australia 7-172, Murphy spent five balls at the crease before being trapped lbw by left-arm Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja (5-47).
From Moama, Murphy's whirlwind pathway to becoming Australian Test player No.465 included a one-season stint playing first XI with Sandhurst in the Bendigo District Cricket Association in 2017-18.
Murphy was part of a drought-breaking premiership that season, while his brother, Joel, is now in his third season as captain of the club.
