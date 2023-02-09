The green comet, which may never be seen by humans again, is coming into view in Victoria, and it's got keen hobby-astronomers like Chris Wyatt setting up their binoculars and telescopes.
While it may not be a "big, bright one" like Mr Wyatt has seen before, scientists have said it's only visible once every 50,000 years.
Mr Wyatt said the comet, known as the green comet due to its colouring, will likely be most visible on Friday and Saturday night, provided the sky is clear.
"I'll come out here with the camera and I'll gradually zoom in on the area where it's at," he said.
"On Saturday night it'll be next to Mars, and then between February 13 and 16 it'll go past Aldebaran, an orange star."
Mr Wyatt is part of the Bendigo branch of the Astronomical Society of Victoria and helps run Sidewalk Astronomy once a month at the Discovery Centre of Science and Technology, where keen stargazers of all age are invited to take a tour of the night sky.
Fellow member John Llewlyn said he would also be keeping an eye out for the rare green comet.
"The green head is thought to be generated from the expulsion of gaseous chemicals," he said.
"As the comet has now come into view in the southern hemisphere, it is slowly, night after night, rising higher in the sky.
"It will continue to rise in the sky till about March 9, but of course it becomes less of a spectacle."
Mr Llewlyn said now is an ideal time to try your luck, as he will be.
For anyone keen to get a glimpse of the once-in-a-lifetime comet, Mr Wyatt recommends checking the sky for a green fuzzy ball at around 9.30pm, with at least a 7x50 pair of binoculars.
