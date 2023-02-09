Bendigo Advertiser
Golfing under the stars at Neangar Park

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated February 9 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 1:20pm
Neangar Park Golf Club is hosting its first glow golf night this Friday. As it stands more than 100 players are entered to compete.

As the sun sets each day it normally coincides with all players walking off the golf course.

