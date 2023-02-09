Golfing under the stars at Neangar Park

As the sun sets each day it normally coincides with all players walking off the golf course.
However, it's going to be a different story this Friday at Neangar Park as the club is hosting its first ever glow in the dark golf night on its new pitch and putt course.
The Adroit Insurance and Risk-backed event will see more than 100 players of all skill levels converge one the course for a night of glow golf.
Neangar Park general manager Oscar Morris said the glow night was a project that had been on the club's radar for quite some time.
"It's been in the pipeline but we never really had the chance to make it happen," Morris said.
"We are absolutely stoked that it's going ahead and we've got around 130 players entered, we would've had even more if we could but we are nearly at capacity."
Sport news:
The course will be lit up with glow in the dark flag sticks, markers and balls that will light up the course for a night of fun in the dark.
There are three tee-off times (9pm, 10.15pm and 11.30pm) with it expected to take approximately one hour to complete the round.
Players will be vying for a range of cool prizes, in addition to there being a pop-up bar for beverages.
"This is an event that's fun and for everyone," Morris said.
"Vast majority of golfers in the field don't normally play the sport.
"This may just be a novelty, but it could also be the pathway that gets someone into golf for life."
Please contact the Neangar Park pro shop at (03) 5446 3670 for any bookings and inquiries.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.