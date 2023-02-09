UPDATE, 3.46PM: The bushfire burning on Waldron's Road in Tarrengower is under control but eight firefighting appliance remain on scene.
An advice message issued at the height of the blaze is still in force and firefighters want roads kept clear as emergency vehicles might still need to use them in a hurry.
EARLIER: Firefighters are issuing an advice message as a fire burns in Tarrengower, west of Maldon.
At least seven appliances have been called including helicopters as the fire burns out of control.
The fire is burning on land at Waldrons Lane, near Barringhup Road.
"There is currently no threat to you, but you should stay informed and monitor conditions," the CFA has said in an its new advice message issued a few moments ago.
People in Baringhup, Bradford, Maldon, Neereman, Nuggetty, Tarrengower are being urged to keep roads clear so that firefighters can move through the area.
More to come.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.