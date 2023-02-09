The Girl Guides has a long history in the region dating back to December 1922 when Miss Merle Bush received the certificate for her captain's warrant to establish the 1st Bendigo Girl Guide Company.
Now, 100 years on, Bendigo District Girl Guides is marking a monumental milestone by inviting any interested ex-guides, families, volunteers and leaders to celebrate the centenary at the Bond Street Guide Hall in Golden Square on February 19.
Organiser and current guide leader, Julie Kala, said the event would run from 10am to 3pm and would be a "fantastic day" to come together and view memorabilia, old photos and newspaper clippings of Bendigo guides.
"I've been touching base with a lot of ex-guide leaders from the 70s, 80s, 90s, getting photos," she said.
"We're collating lots of historical information and newspaper cuttings so we'll have a really great display."
Ms Kala said the day would also give attendees the chance to catch up with old guiding friends and to also fill in a few gaps in the group's history.
The oldest ex-guide planning to attend is aged 92, but those with no connection with the guides are also invited to attend.
"We're inviting any interested members of the public to come along, sign the guest book, tell a story or you know, just come in to view our display and to have a peak into our history," Ms Kala said.
Official presentations and awards of the Queen's Guide Award and the Boronia Award for service will take place at 1pm.
A barbecue lunch will be held with a number of special guests in attendance including Girl Guides Victoria State Commissioner Linda Kors, River Region Guides manager Lyn Curry, Greater Bendigo District Guides manager Tara White, ex-state guides commissioner Robinette Emonson and City of Greater Bendigo councillor Margaret O'Rourke.
In 2023, there are 57 registered guides and nine adult volunteers with the mission to "empower girls and young women to discover their potential as leaders of their world".
Three units run from the Bond Street facility - Durt Guides for girls aged five to nine; Milakuk Guides for girls 10-13 years old; and Wonderland Rangers for 14-17 years old, while the Cookie Crumbs unit for nine to 13-year-olds operates from Strathfieldsaye.
"Of course over time with any organisation, it runs on volunteers and we just don't have enough to have all the units we used to have," Ms Kala said.
"And the kids can do so much stuff now that we don't have the numbers like we used to but it's still going.
"We're still the biggest girl-only, non-religious organisation in the whole world, that is just a nice, nurturing, inclusive environment."
Ms Kala said the team would be happy to take any queries for new members or volunteers on the day, and also happy to accept any donations or loans of guiding memorabilia for the event.
She can be contacted on 0427 927 268.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
